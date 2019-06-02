DMK seeks Lokayukta-like rules to select Election Commissioners

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK on Saturday demanded that the Parliament should enact legislation to frame rules for selecting Election Commissioners akin to the rules for appointment of Chairman and Members of Lokayukta.

This is to give effect to the idea that the Election Commission should function as an autonomous body. A resolution to this effect was adopted at a meeting of the party’s advisory committee on the amendment of party rules.

The resolution also demanded that the Election Commission should order counting of all slips deposited in VVPATs as long as Electronic Voting Machines are used. The resolution assumes significance as opposition parties have been raising suspicion over EVMs across the State.

Resolution thanks Udhayanidhi for ‘whirlwind’ campaign another resolution adopted thanked Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK chief MK Stalin, for his whirlwind campaign across the State before the recent elections.