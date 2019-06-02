New bridge planned over Virugambakkam canal to ease traffic

Home States Tamil Nadu

Sources indicated that Chennai Corporation will conduct geo-technical investigations and prepare estimates and bid documents for the project.

By C SHIVAKUMAR  
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to ease congestion at Koyambedu, Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to construct a bridge over Virugambakkam canal from Natesan Nagar West to Kaliamman Koil Street to link Jawaharlal Nehru Road and  EVR Periyar Salai (Poonamallee High Road) via Koyambedu market.

This comes after a study by a consultant to decongest traffic in Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) and Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex (KWMC) by preparing transport system management strategies for the area.

Greater Chennai Corporation sources told Express that a discussion was held with various stakeholders and the civic body is seeking concurrence from Public Works Department for the proposal along Virugambakkam canal. It is learnt that the project will be integrated with the Chennai Metro Rail project (Corridor-5 Madhavaram to Shollinganallur) in Kaliamman Koil Street. Chennai Metro Rail’s concurrence will be sought before going ahead with the project.

Sources indicated that Chennai Corporation will conduct geotechnical investigations and prepare estimates and bid documents for the project. While traffic police has raised concern over diversion of buses when the bridge is under construction, it is learnt that the consultant has been asked to come out with details of traffic management plan during the work period.

It is learnt that CMDA hired the consultant for preparing ‘Koyambedu (CMBT and KWMC) Local Area Traffic and Transportation System Management Strategies and Implementation Plan for CMDA.

An initial proposal by CMDA was for acquiring 5.46 hectares at Nerkundram to build a road linking the market and EVR Periyar Salai. It was sent to government through Tiruvallur Collector for approval. It is believed the total funds estimated for acquiring the land was around Rs 165 crore. Sources said when the proposal was forwarded to the government earlier, it raised queries regarding availability of funds for land acquisition which resulted in the project being shelved.

