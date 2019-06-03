Opposition cries foul as speaker V P Sivakolundhu is elected ‘unopposed’

Bagalavan Perier B By

PUDUCHERRY: Deputy speaker V P Sivakolundhu has been elected as the new Speaker of the Puducherry assembly. With no one else having filed their nomination, he won unopposed and will take charge on Monday during the assembly session.

V Vaithilingam was speaker of the Puducherry assembly from 2016 and resigned from the post in March, to contest in the parliamentary election. He won and became member of parliament. After his resignation, deputy speaker V P Sivakolundhu has been taking care of the speaker’s duties in assembly.

Meanwhile, Legislative Assembly secretary A Vincent Rayar on Friday, announced that the assembly session will be held on Monday and election to select the speaker, will take place on that day as per the Lieutenant Governor’s order. Deadline for nomination was fixed as twelve noon on Sunday.

Meanwhile, opposition parties submitted a petition at the Lieutenant Governor’s office and demanded to postpone the election as not enough time was given.

However, on Sunday morning, a meeting of the ruling Congress-DMK alliance MLAs was held in the cabinet hall of Puducherry assembly under Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

The meeting culminated in finalization of Sivakolundhu’s name as candidate for speaker from the ruling side. Consequently, he filed the nomination. Unopposed, he was selected as Puducherry assembly speaker.

AIADMK flays election

