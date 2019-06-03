SI transferred after trading blows with cop

By Express News Service

SALEM: The men in khaki have a role to play in society- to maintain law and order. But, here at Dadagapatti Gate, a sub-inspector and a head constable made a spectacle of themselves, trading blows over a ‘drunken ride’.

Thangadurai, a head constable attached to Annathanapatti station, was manning Dadagapatti Gate on Friday midnight. At that time, a man, resident of Kandappa came on a bike allegedly in a drunken state. When the policeman tried to intercept him, he allegedly tried to speed away.

However, the head constable stopped his bike and questioned him. Soon the drunken man called his friend, a sub-inspector at the Annathanapatti station and informed him the incident. The sub-inspector called the head constable, and told him to leave the man without registering a case. Head constable reportedly told the SI that he would not obey the instruction.

Irked over this, the SI came to the spot and started quarrelling with the head constable. Soon the quarrel turned into a scuffle and the duo allegedly attacked each other in the middle of the road.Based on a report, the Commissioner transferred the SI to the control room and ordered a detailed inquiry.