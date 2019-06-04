Home States Tamil Nadu

CBI files FIR in Dindigul Allahabad Bank fraud case

The High Court passed order on April 27 after taking cognisance of misappropriation of crores of rupees.

Published: 04th June 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Allahabad Bank

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed first information report against a senior manager of Allahabad Bank’s Dindigul branch and four others for alleged misappropriation of funds after the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court transferred the case from the Crime Branch to the CBI, according to sources.

The High Court passed an order on April 27 after taking cognisance of misappropriation of crores of rupees.

Justice M Dhandapani ordered the transfer of the probe after hearing the petition filed by R Kumaresan of Dindigul, who complained against the then manager of the Allahabad Bank branch in RM Colony, Sorna Priya, and four others for their involvement in the scam.

TAGS
Allahabad Bank Bank fraud CBI

