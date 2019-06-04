CBI files FIR in Dindigul Allahabad Bank fraud case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed first information report against a senior manager of Allahabad Bank’s Dindigul branch and four others for alleged misappropriation of funds after the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court transferred the case from the Crime Branch to the CBI, according to sources.

The High Court passed an order on April 27 after taking cognisance of misappropriation of crores of rupees.



Justice M Dhandapani ordered the transfer of the probe after hearing the petition filed by R Kumaresan of Dindigul, who complained against the then manager of the Allahabad Bank branch in RM Colony, Sorna Priya, and four others for their involvement in the scam.