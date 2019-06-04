CM Palaniswamy writes letter of thanks to PM Modi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami lauded the NDA government’s move to include all land-holding farmers in the pension scheme.

He also praised the Centre’s move of deciding to bear the entire cost of controlling foot and mouth disease and Brucellosis.



The Centre had decided to extend the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers. He expressed his gratitude to the Centre for providing monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to shopkeepers, traders and self-employed.