DMK cadre told to strive for local body poll victory

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK leader MK Stalin on Monday sent out a strong message to party functionaries: strive hard to ensure the party’s victory in the upcoming local body polls or face the music. According to sources, during a meeting of the district secretaries at the party headquarters on Monday, Stalin said he was investigating to find out whoever was responsible for party’s defeat in the nine constituencies where by-elections were held and the responsible would face action.

“He advised us to ensure 100 per cent victory in the local body polls and urged us to address drinking water needs by working along with the local bodies. He said this would help us create a good impression among the voters,” said an MLA who attended the meeting.

Various resolutions were passed, including an appeal to the government to address drinking water crisis in the State. While the party condemned the hydrocarbon project, curiously there was no resolution against the Chennai-Salem Expressway Project.