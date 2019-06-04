Home States Tamil Nadu

Jallikattu bulls continue to suffer: PETA report

Peta India has released a report on Jallikattu events that held in Alanganallur, Palamedu and Avaniapuram, this year.

The media attention of 2017 has also led to newer official arenas springing up for Jallikattu.

By Vinodh Arulappan
Express News Service

MADURAI: Peta India has released a report on Jallikattu events that held in Alanganallur, Palamedu and Avaniapuram, this year. The report stated that 597 persons were injured, eight died and five bulls succumbed to injuries. 

After comprehensive investigations at seven venues from January 15 to February 3, PETA in its report stated that it had identified and recorded numerous instances of cruelty to bulls. It also stated that the exhausted bulls took part after being forced to stand in queues for up to 16 hours. PETA also announced that it would continue to push to end jallikattu through Supreme Court.

Jallikattu PETA

