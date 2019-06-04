Home States Tamil Nadu

Sexual harassment cases: HC plea seeks counselling centres in TN police stations

The educational institutions shall conduct workshops and awareness programmes and constitute disciplinary committees to deal exclusively with these types of offences.

Published: 04th June 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the government to set up centres to offer counselling to the victims of sexual harassment, at all the police stations in the State and to educate the police on cybercrime.

A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, before which the PIL from city-based Krishnapriya, said to be the daughter of Elavarasi, a close relative to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s aide VK Sasikala, came up on Monday, issued notice to the Special Government Pleader, representing the Home and Social Welfare departments and the DGP, returnable by June 13.

After referring to the sex scam in Pollachi that rocked the State and the debacle of top police officers in disclosing the name of a victim, the petitioner said that the government should impart training and conduct workshops for the police personnel, to sensitise them to the trauma faced by the victims. It is necessary to establish special courts for fast-tracking the offences committed against women in general and internet pornographic offences in particular.

The educational institutions shall conduct workshops and awareness programmes and constitute disciplinary committees to deal exclusively with these types of offences. The punishments for the same ought to be very stringent. Stating that psychological wounds are harder to heal than bodily injuries, the petitioner added that counselling centres are a must in police stations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Sexual harassment cases counselling centres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp