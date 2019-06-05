Home States Tamil Nadu

Echo of poll debacle: AMMK sees many jumping ship

‘Reverse migration’ of functionaries to AIADMK in past few days; Dhinakaran still claims he has ‘sleeper cells’ within ruling party

Published: 05th June 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Key AMMK functionaries who joined AIADMK on June 3 in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami included Popular V Muthiah, secretary, party’s Tirunelveli Urban North district, S Michael Rayappan, former MLA and peravai joint secretary and 13 others from the district; R Balasubramanian, secretary, Tiruvannamalai South district and six others from the district | Express

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the aftermath of its recent electoral debacle, the 14-month-old AMMK, a splinter of the AIADMK, has started witnessing a ‘reverse migration’ of functionaries to the ruling party over the past few days. On Monday, several key functionaries of the AMMK in Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai and Dharmapuri districts made a home-coming in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam.

The returning members included AMMK’s Tirunelveli urban north district secretary Popular V Muthiah, former MLA and Peravai joint secretary S Michael Rayappan and Tiruvannamalai south district secretary R Balasubramanian. AMMK general secretary and RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran, however, still has some senior functionaries, such as former minister P Palaniappan, former MLAs Thanga Thamizhselvan and P Vetrivel, on his side.

While the AMMK was expected to eat into the AIADMK vote share in the Lok Sabha elections and bypolls to 22 Assembly seats, it polled only a 5.25 per cent of votes in the parliamentary polls and did not win a single seat. While the vote share it garnered was respectable for a new party, the performance proved the AMMK was hardly the force it was touted to be. The results, thus, were a major disappointment for the party and its workers, some of whom were baffled as Dhinakaran was a major crowd-puller on the campaign trail. Dhinakaran was even accused of wasting the political future of 18 MLAs, including Thamizhselvan, who had defected to his side and had been disqualified necessitating bypolls to their seats.
Spotting an opportunity, just hours after the LS results were announced, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami had made another appeal, calling for the return of those who had ‘drifted away’ from the AIADMK due to the illusion created by some ‘selfish’ persons. Within days, their effort bore fruit as AMMK functionaries began to return.

However, Dhinakaran loyalist P Vetrivel claimed that the departure of the functionaries was not a setback to the AMMK. “I would have only been surprised if such migration had not been there. All political leaders have faced a similar situation in the past, including tall leaders such as M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. Desertions by individuals will not affect the AMMK at all. Indeed, we are preparing to face the forthcoming elections to the Nanguneri Assembly constituency and the Vellore parliamentary constituency,” he told Express.

Meanwhile, Dhinakaran continues to claim he has ‘sleeper cells’ within the ruling party who will reveal themselves when a no-confidence motion comes up against the government. How far this is true will be seen if the DMK insists on taking up the no-confidence motion against the Speaker when the Assembly meets in a couple of weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AMMK Tamil Nadu bypolls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp