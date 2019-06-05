Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Encounter specialist’ to face action for custodial death

The SHRC said it was proved that Velladurai’s excesses had led to the death of Suresh, who the police said was a suspect in a bike theft case.

Published: 05th June 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Tuesday ordered disciplinary action against ‘encounter specialist’ S Velladurai on the charges of custodial torture that led to a death in Madurai in 2011.

The commission has also ordered Rs 5 lakh compensation to the victim’s family and recovery of the amount from Velladurai and another police officer. Velladurai, who was known as an ‘encounter specialist’ was serving in 2011 in Madurai as Assistant Commissioner when he was accused of severely assaulting M Suresh, which led to his death.

The SHRC said it was proved that Velladurai’s excesses had led to the death of Suresh, who the police said was a suspect in a bike theft case.

Sub Inspector to IPS officer

Velladurai came to prominence after he had killed history-sheeter ‘Ayodhyakuppam’ Veeramani on the Marina. He was a member of Special Task Force, which hunted down Veerappan. He was one of few officers who started career as Sub-Inspector and were conferred as IPS officers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SHRC S Velladurai encounter specialist Custodial death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp