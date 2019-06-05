‘Encounter specialist’ to face action for custodial death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Tuesday ordered disciplinary action against ‘encounter specialist’ S Velladurai on the charges of custodial torture that led to a death in Madurai in 2011.

The commission has also ordered Rs 5 lakh compensation to the victim’s family and recovery of the amount from Velladurai and another police officer. Velladurai, who was known as an ‘encounter specialist’ was serving in 2011 in Madurai as Assistant Commissioner when he was accused of severely assaulting M Suresh, which led to his death.

The SHRC said it was proved that Velladurai’s excesses had led to the death of Suresh, who the police said was a suspect in a bike theft case.

Sub Inspector to IPS officer

Velladurai came to prominence after he had killed history-sheeter ‘Ayodhyakuppam’ Veeramani on the Marina. He was a member of Special Task Force, which hunted down Veerappan. He was one of few officers who started career as Sub-Inspector and were conferred as IPS officers.