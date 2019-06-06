Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Kamaraj varsity to sack teaching staff lacking UGC qualifications

As per the UGC norms, the minimum requirement for an assistant professor is 55% marks at the master’s level and qualifying in the NET/SLET/SET.

Madurai Kamaraj University

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) Vice Chancellor M Krishnan said teachers who do not have qualifications as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms would not be able to continue from this academic year (2019-20). 

Registrar of the university V Chinniah on Thursday sent a circular to all its affiliated colleges stating, “It is known from the letters received from the colleges that these teachers are still on the roll which is against the UGC norms and the orders of the High Court in the WP.No.2652 of 2-14 dated 11.08.2014.”

The varsity has informed all the affiliated colleges that the engagement of teachers who do not possess the qualifications as per UGC norms will lead to disaffiliation of the courses.

As per the UGC norms, the minimum requirements of a good academic record, 55% marks at the master’s level and qualifying in the National Eligibility Test (NET), State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) or State Eligibility Test (SET) shall remain for the appointment of assistant professors. 

However, candidates who are or have been awarded a PhD degree in accordance with the UGC Regulations 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of the minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET for recruitment.  

“Hence, it is informed that if colleges continue the courses with teachers who do not possess qualifications as per UGC norms, they will be held responsible for any legal action,” added Chinniah.

Krishnan told Express it was MKU’s duty to comply with the HC order and the “university has to ensure that all the affiliated colleges follow the court’s order. Regarding this, MKU has sent many circulars to the affiliated colleges. On Thursday contempt petition on this case will be heard by the court. Before that MKU has to comply with the order of the court.”

He said at present 10 per cent of teaching staff from MKU constituent colleges did not have qualifications as per UGC norms. “Following the court order, they will be terminated,” he added.

TAGS
Madurai Kamaraj University MKU UGC

Comments(1)

  • chellam
    It seems the UGC Qualification norms does not apply to Universities like Annamalai Univrsity.
    18 hours ago reply
