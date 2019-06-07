Ban on sale of gutkha, pan masala to continue in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Food Safety and Drug Administration department has extended the ban on sale of gutka, pan masala and chewable food products that contain tobacco and nicotine as ingredients in Tamil Nadu for one more year after the ban lapsed in May 23.

A gazette notification said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (2) of section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (Central Act 34 of 2006), the Commissioner of Food Safety hereby prohibits the manufacture, storage, transport, distribution or sale of all products chewable or otherwise, either flavoured or scented or mixed with any of the said additive.”