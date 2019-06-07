Cops claim to have vital clues in Mugilan case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CB-CID probing the missing case of Mugilan on Thursday submitted a sealed cover to the Madras High Court claiming they have vital clues in the matter. RS Mugilan, who was involved in the anti-Sterlite protests went missing after a press conference on February 15.

Additional Public prosecutor R Prathap Kumar filed a status report in a sealed cover on Thursday before a division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and M Nirmal Kumar. The team said if the report is made public, it will affect investigation. The court accepted this and ordered police to submit a status report in three weeks.

Alleging that Mugilan went missing after he exposed involvement of high-ranking police officers in Thoothukudi police firing, human rights activist Henri Tiphagne moved a habeas corpus plea seeking a directive to police to produce him before the court.