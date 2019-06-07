Judicial custody of all suspects in child adoption racket extended

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Namakkal Chief Judicial Magistrate extended judicial custody of all 11 suspects of a child adoption racket case till June 20. The racket came to light after an audio recording of a retired government nursing assistant offering to sell babies went viral on social media.

Based on a complaint lodged by Deputy Director of health service G Rameshkumar, the Rasipuram police officials registered cases under IPC section 370 (2), (4), 420, 471, 109 and sections 80 and 81 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015, and arrested eight persons, including the retired staff and her husband.

After the case was transferred to the CB-CID, the sleuths apprehended three more suspects. All the suspects were lodged in the Salem Central Prison. On Thursday, when they were produced before CJM K Karunanidhi as per the court order, he extended their judicial custody till June 20.