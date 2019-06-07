NEET is a boon for private coaching centres: Seeman

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Stating there was no clarity on how NEET would better the quality of doctors being produced by medical colleges, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NMK) chief Seeman said the medical entrance was best done away with.

“NEET is just there to let private coaching centres and those from other States flourish in Tamil Nadu. With teachers the same and books and teaching methods unchanged, how can one possibly believe an entrance exam can better the quality of education,” he said. He also expressed condolences for the candidates who committed suicide because they failed in NEET.

Seeman was in Tiruchy visiting NTK functionary advocate Arul, who was arrested for allegations made against a politician for demanding sexual favours from women looking for jobs in Perambalur. Seeman said Arul was innocent and his arrest set a wrong precedent. He said women would fear coming forward if those accused were untouched and the whistleblower attacked instead.