Nipah scare: Isolation wards set up at Madurai, Coimbatore GHs

MADURAI / TIRUCHY/COIMBATORE: As a precautionary measure after a 23-year-old student was tested positive for Nipah virus in Kerala, a 33-bedded isolation ward is being set up at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH). As an initial step, an isolation ward with seven beds has been established at ward number 120, belonging to the department of Pulmonology. The same ward housed quarantined swine flu patients last year.

GRH Dean Dr K Vanitha said that personal protection equipment kit including safety goggles, disposable gowns, caps and masks were ready. “With no specific medicine available, treatment for the infection involves supportive care to treat severe respiratory and neurologic complications,” she said.

Joint Director (in-charge) of Rural and Health Services Dr K Latha asserted that there were no reported cases of Nipah virus infection in the district so far and that isolation wards with four to seven beds each had been arranged at all the taluk hospitals in the district. Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Health Services Dr KV Arjun Kumar said that around 500 - 1,000 personal protection equipment kits were on stock in the district.

He urged the public to approach the nearest government medical institutions if a person develops symptoms such as fever coupled with central nervous system disorders like epilepsy. The other symptoms of Nipah virus infection are body pain, drowsiness, disorientation and coma. Also, a quarantine ward has been set up at CMCH to treat patients with high fever, said Dean B Asokan. People can contact the Health department’s toll-free helpline (104) to learn more about preventive measures.

Screening camps

Screening camps will be organised in all the entry points connecting Tamil Nadu and Kerala as a precautionary measure to prevent Nipah virus outbreak, C Vijayabaskar, health minister, said on Thursday.

Addressing media at the airport, the minister said, “Usually special precautionary actions will be taken in the state ahead of monsoon to prevent outbreak of communicable disease. As there is some prevalence of Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, precautionary measures are being carried out across the state.”

Vijayabasker stated that on Wednesday screening teams were placed in all Tamil Nadu- Kerala border. On Thursday, teams under Additional Director of health Vadivelu were placed in about seven districts including Theni and Kanyakumari for spreading awareness through pamphlets distribution. All district health department has been alerted to closely monitor fever prevalence in the district to prevent any outbreak in the primary stages.