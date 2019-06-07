Palaniswami hands over aid to kin of Pulwama martyrs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday handed over financial assistance of

Rs 14 lakh each to the families of two CRPF personnel – G Subramanian of Savalapperi village in Thoothukudi district and C Sivachandran of Kargudi in Ariyalur district – who died in a terrorist attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.

The assistance was given by Greater Chennai police to honour the supreme sacrifice. Already, the Chief Minister had granted Rs 20 lakh each to the families on February 15. Besides, he also ordered government employment to Krishnaveni, wife of Subramanian and Gandhimathi, wife of Sivachandran. Both received appointment orders from him on February 27.

Assistance from Greater Chennai police

The assistance was given by Greater Chennai police to honour the supreme sacrifice. Already, the Chief Minister had granted `20 lakh each to the families on February 15