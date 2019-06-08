Home States Tamil Nadu

AAI southern region gets new executive director

R Madhavan is the new regional executive director of Southern region of Airport Authority of India.

Published: 08th June 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Madhavan is the new regional executive director of Southern region of Airport Authority of India. He succeeds S Sreekumar, who took over the reins of Chennai Airport Director replacing G Chandramouli. Chandramouli, who is now Regional Executive Director (Western Region), Mumbai.

A commerce graduate from the University of Madras, Madhavan has also served as the executive director of the Key Infrastructure Development Unit of the Airports Authority of India, at the corporate headquarters.

Madhavan, who is also a member of the Institute of Cost Accounts of India, is now tasked with the responsibility of management, upgradation and development, of all airports in Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka apart from Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Airport Authority of India R Madhavan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp