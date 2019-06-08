AAI southern region gets new executive director

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Madhavan is the new regional executive director of Southern region of Airport Authority of India. He succeeds S Sreekumar, who took over the reins of Chennai Airport Director replacing G Chandramouli. Chandramouli, who is now Regional Executive Director (Western Region), Mumbai.



A commerce graduate from the University of Madras, Madhavan has also served as the executive director of the Key Infrastructure Development Unit of the Airports Authority of India, at the corporate headquarters.

Madhavan, who is also a member of the Institute of Cost Accounts of India, is now tasked with the responsibility of management, upgradation and development, of all airports in Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka apart from Puducherry and Lakshadweep.