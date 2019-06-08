Home States Tamil Nadu

Analyse all schemes for better water supply: TN water board

The MD asked the officials of various districts to ensure water supply up to the tail-end beneficiaries and clear all hurdles on a war footing.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The TN Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) Board has directed its members to do a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis of the 556 Combined Water Supply Schemes to improve service delivery and ensure a better supply.

Through a video-conferencing facility on Friday, C N Mahesvaran, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, said the analysis would help explore water scientifically by constructing baby wells and drill side bores, flushing wells, and deepening open wells. Sumps, over-head tanks, and ground level service reservoirs would be analysed. Illegal tapping of water, unauthorised withdrawal of water and damage due to cable laying and EB poles would also be studied, he said.

The MD asked the officials of various districts to ensure water supply up to the tail-end beneficiaries and clear all hurdles on a war footing. He also requested the general public to install rainwater harvesting structures at residences.

TWAD has prepared a block-level Atlas (hydro-geo-morphological maps) which shows the high potential areas for construction of rainwater harvesting structures and water available areas for drilling borewells.
The Assistant Hydrogeologist of TWAD Board is measuring groundwater level indicators in 1286 observation wells across the state in pre-monsoon and post-monsoon period, Mahesvaran said.

