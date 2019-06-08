Anna University V-C denies favouring 92 pvt colleges

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: President of Private Educational Institutions Employees Association, KM Karthik, on Friday filed a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) alleging that the Anna university officials have intentionally concealed names of 92 private engineering colleges, which have been asked to reduce their seats after the varsity’s inspection team found lacunae in faculty and infrastructure.

However, the university Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa said the allegations are baseless. Karthik said he filed an RTI application with the university on May 16 seeking information about the 92 colleges. However, he received no response. Hence, he approached the DVAC. He said he made the request to the university so that students will get a fair chance to select a good college and avoid these institutions. “It is evident that there is a nexus between the university and authorities of the above-mentioned college authorities. The DVAC should thoroughly probe the reasons for concealment of the names of the colleges,” he said.

However, Surappa, who vehemently denied the allegations said, “After our inspection team found lack of infrastructure in the 92 colleges, we reduced their intake capacity and have accordingly informed TNEA committee about it. Students will not suffer in any way as the colleges cannot make admissions beyond the seats permitted to them. There is no nexus. Neither we have shown any kind of favour to them.”

On making the names of the colleges public he said “It is an administrative decision and we have to consult all stakeholders regarding that.”