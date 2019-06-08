Home States Tamil Nadu

Bhagyaraj to contest for president post against Nasser in Nadigar Sangam polls

While the veteran filmmaker will lock horns with Nasser, producer-educationalist Isari Ganesh will take on Vishal.

Published: 08th June 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new team led by filmmaker K Bhagyaraj has announced that it will contest against the incumbent ‘Pandavar Ani’ team, led by actor Nasser in the South Indian Film Artistes Association (Nadigar Sangam) elections on June 23.

Barring Ponvannan, the other members of the outgoing Management Committee, including president Nasser, vice president Karunas, general secretary Vishal, and treasurer Karthi, will be contesting again. The new team led by Bhagyaraj has emerged as their opposition in these elections.

While the veteran filmmaker will lock horns with Nasser, producer-educationalist Isari Ganesh will take on Vishal. Poochi Murugan, who replaced Ponvannan as the vice-president candidate from the Nasser camp, and Karunas are up against actors Kutty Padmini and Udhaya. It is also speculated that Jayam Ravi will be the Bhagyaraj-led team’s candidate for treasurer.

Interestingly, Kutty Padmini, who was among those nominated to the executive committee by Nasser and Co, has now moved to the new team to contest for the post of vice president. On June 23, members of the Nadigar Sangam will elect office bearers for the 2019-2022 period. To facilitate maximum voting without hassles, the Sangam has requested the Producers’ Union, FEFSI, Film Chamber of Commerce, and Television artistes association to declare a holiday on the day.

The elections presided over by retired Justice E Padmanabhan, will take place in Chennai at Sathya Studios (Dr MGR Janaki Arts and Science College) between 7 am and 5 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhagyaraj Nasser Nadigar Sangam polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tunbridge Wells holds a special place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans (Photo | EPS/Atreyo Mukhopadhyay)
Tunbridge Wells da jawab nahin: Where Kapil Dev changed Indian cricket forever
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
Gallery
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp