Bhagyaraj to contest for president post against Nasser in Nadigar Sangam polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new team led by filmmaker K Bhagyaraj has announced that it will contest against the incumbent ‘Pandavar Ani’ team, led by actor Nasser in the South Indian Film Artistes Association (Nadigar Sangam) elections on June 23.

Barring Ponvannan, the other members of the outgoing Management Committee, including president Nasser, vice president Karunas, general secretary Vishal, and treasurer Karthi, will be contesting again. The new team led by Bhagyaraj has emerged as their opposition in these elections.

While the veteran filmmaker will lock horns with Nasser, producer-educationalist Isari Ganesh will take on Vishal. Poochi Murugan, who replaced Ponvannan as the vice-president candidate from the Nasser camp, and Karunas are up against actors Kutty Padmini and Udhaya. It is also speculated that Jayam Ravi will be the Bhagyaraj-led team’s candidate for treasurer.

Interestingly, Kutty Padmini, who was among those nominated to the executive committee by Nasser and Co, has now moved to the new team to contest for the post of vice president. On June 23, members of the Nadigar Sangam will elect office bearers for the 2019-2022 period. To facilitate maximum voting without hassles, the Sangam has requested the Producers’ Union, FEFSI, Film Chamber of Commerce, and Television artistes association to declare a holiday on the day.

The elections presided over by retired Justice E Padmanabhan, will take place in Chennai at Sathya Studios (Dr MGR Janaki Arts and Science College) between 7 am and 5 pm.