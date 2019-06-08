DMK MLA ‘invites’ village official for inspection with betel leaves on plate

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: TRB Raaja, the DMK MLA of Mannargudi on Friday ‘invited’ a Village Administrative officer for an inspection in a novel way. According to sources, T R B Raaja on Friday went to Peraiyur village to inspect the desilting of Vadavaru canal in the village. It is said he had called the VAO of the village over phone to be present during inspection. However, when Raaja arrived the VAO was not there. When contacted the VAO reportedly told the MLA he would come. However he did not turn up while Raaja inspected the desilting work. Raaja later visited the Mannargudi Taluk office and asked the Deputy Tashildar Senthil to ask the Peraiyur Tashildar to visit the Taluk office. Following the call from the Deputy Tashildar, Balasubramanian, the VAO of Peraiyur arrived at the Taluk office.

Raaja who was waiting there gave a plate with betel leaves and fruits to Balasubramanian as if he was ‘inviting’ him to a function in traditional manner and asked him to present at Peraiyur on Saturday. The MLA told the VAO that there were irregularities in the desilting work and he had also asked the Public Works department officials to come to the work site. It is said Raaja introduced himself to the official as MLA who was voted by the people. The officials in the Taluk office were startled by the MLA’s action.