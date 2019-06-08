No relief for director Shankar in copyrights row

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madras High Court refused to quash a case related to copyrights violation filed against director S Shankar for his Tamil movie ‘Enthiran’.Justice B Pugalendhi observed that the concept of the movie ‘Enthiran’ and the story ‘Jugiba’ of the complainant were almost similar.

However, the charges made in the complaint, Aarur Tamil Nadan, would not attract punishment under IPC Section 420 (Cheating), he added and partly allowed Shankar’s petition by quashing the charges against him under IPC section 420. The Judge dispensed with the personal appearance of the director during the trial as the same may not be necessary in a copyrights case.