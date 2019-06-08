Tamil Nadu reiterates demand for release of Cauvery water

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRA) on Friday met at New Delhi wherein the Tamil Nadu government on Friday reiterated its demand for immediate release of its share for the month of June – 9.19 tmcft.

The meeting was convened based on a request from Tamil Nadu. This is the second meeting of the committee within a fortnight.The meeting was presided over by Navin Kumar, chairman of the CWRA, wherein all Cauvery riparian States have submitted the present water level details in their dams, to the committee. The Tamil Nadu team of officials reiterated their demand for release of 9.19 tmcft of water immediately from Karnataka.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee meeting was earlier held on May 23 and later, the meeting of Cauvery Water Management Authority was held on May 28 in which Karnataka was asked to release 9.19 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu. However, Karnataka is yet to release the same, citing the storage levels in its dams. In Tamil Nadu, due to its meagre storage level, Mettur dam will not be opened on June 12, the traditional date for releasing water for irrigation.

Rain, thunderstorms likely over parts of TN

Chennai: While several parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rainfall and thunderstorms, Chennai may see nothing more than cloudy skies this week, according to a weekly bulletin released by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, on Friday. The sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy for the next 48-hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 and 29 degree Celsius, respectively. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the State over the course of the week, according to the bulletin. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (wind speed reaching 40- 50Kmph) and lightning, is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu (Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Pudukottai districts).