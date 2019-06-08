Tamilisai to help Kanchi girl realise her MBBS dream

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Poverty is not a hindrance and it was proved by P Jeevitha, daughter of a tailor in Kancheepuram district, who put in the hard work. Adding to her NEET success, Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP State president, announced that she will fund her medical education.

Jeevitha, who completed class 12 from a government higher secondary school in Anakaputhur in 2017 with 1,161 marks secured poor marks in NEET then. But, undaunted, she had another try this year and scored 605 marks out of 720.

Speaking to Express she said, “I went to a coaching class in 2017, but I could secure only 351 marks. My parents had borrowed money for my coaching. The fee was Rs 25,000. It disappointed me because I only know how difficult it was to repay the debt. But, I joined coaching class again which after concession charged me Rs 35,000. People were not that encouraging.” But I took it as a challenge and scored 605. But, again I am worried because my parents cannot afford my education. My father is a daily wager and mother a housewife and I have one elder sister and younger sister. None of them are earning,” Jeevitha added.

However, Jeevitha’s worries were addressed by Tamilisai Soundararajan. “I learnt it from the media only and haven’t received any communication personally. But, I am very excited and happy,” she said.

Following reports about Jeevitha’s helplessness, Tamilisai tweeted on Friday, “I appreciate the perseverance of Anakaputhur student Jeevitha and will bear expenses of her medical education. Let the dream of the poor tailor’s daughter come true.”