Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamilisai to help Kanchi girl realise her MBBS dream

Poverty is not a hindrance and it was proved by P Jeevitha, daughter of a tailor in Kancheepuram district, who put in the hard work.

Published: 08th June 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Students protest demanding the scrapping of NEET, in Chennai on Friday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Poverty is not a hindrance and it was proved by P Jeevitha, daughter of a tailor in Kancheepuram district, who put in the hard work. Adding to her NEET success, Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP State president, announced that she will fund her medical education.

Jeevitha, who completed class 12 from a government higher secondary school in Anakaputhur in 2017 with 1,161 marks secured poor marks in NEET then. But, undaunted, she had another try this year and scored 605 marks out of 720.

Speaking to Express she said, “I went to a coaching class in 2017, but I could secure only 351 marks. My parents had borrowed money for my coaching. The fee was Rs 25,000. It disappointed me because I only know how difficult it was to repay the debt. But, I joined coaching class again which after concession charged me Rs 35,000. People were not that encouraging.” But I took it as a challenge and scored 605. But, again I am worried because my parents cannot afford my education. My father is a daily wager and mother a housewife and I have one elder sister and younger sister. None of them are earning,” Jeevitha added.

However, Jeevitha’s worries were addressed by Tamilisai Soundararajan. “I learnt it from the media only and haven’t received any communication personally. But, I am very excited and happy,” she said.

Following reports about Jeevitha’s helplessness,  Tamilisai tweeted on Friday, “I appreciate the perseverance of Anakaputhur student Jeevitha and will bear expenses of her medical education. Let the dream of the poor tailor’s daughter come true.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp