TN’s longest flyover opens for traffic in Salem after 3 years

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the State’s longest flyover in Salem city on Friday. Built between Ramakrishna Road and AVR Roundana, the flyover measures 2.5 km. It has taken three years and Rs 441 crore for completing the construction. This is part of the two-tier flyover project planned to reduce traffic congestion in areas such as Five Roads, New Bus Stand, Four Roads, Alagapuram Main Road, Saradha College Road and at Swarnapuri.

A part of the flyover – connecting

Ramakrishna Road and AVR Roundana –

in Salem which was inaugurated by

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

on Friday | Express

The second tier – running nearly perpendicular to this one and connecting Kuranguchavadi with Anna Park – is still under construction. It was the former Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa who had laid the foundation stone for the project in February 2016.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Palaniswami pointed out that it is only Salem that gets flyovers whenever required. While work on a few projects has been delayed due to problems in land acquisition, the government has already inaugurated flyovers at Thiruvagoundanoor, AVR Roundana- Kuranguchavadi and Steel Plant Junction. Those constructed at Mettur Ellis Park and Narasingapuram Appamma Samuthram, at the cost of Rs 5.15 crore, will also be open for public use soon, he detailed.

Meanwhile, flyover work is being carried out at Govindampalayam near Thalaivasal at a cost of

Rs 6.2 crore. Flyovers are also being constructed at Tholasampatti, Narimedu near Konganapuram, Jalakandapuram, Chinnappampatti, Vellalapuram, Akkaraipatti, Muthunaickenpatti, Goundaneri, at Ariyanoor Pirivu Road, Erumaikaran Valaivu near Tharamangalam, and at Kandampatti bypass. More will be constructed soon at Muthunaickenpatti, Tholasampatti, Kallipatti, Vazhapadi and Omalur, he said.



Railway overbridges have been planned at Manalmedu (Rs 50.15 crores), Mulluvadi Gate (`83 crores) and Leigh Bazaar (`46.35 crores), he said. While work at Leigh Bazaar has been stalled due to land acquisition issues, these overbridges will be constructed soon, he assured.

‘Govt will pacify landowners’

Speaking about other projects, the Chief Minister said that the Central government has decided to convert the four-lane Salem-Chengapalli (Coimbatore) highway into an eight-lane road. This is an effort to get the highways – built 15-20 years ago – to keep up with the increased vehicle population. This is why Salem-Chennai eight-lane expressway is being constructed, he pointed out. The government will speak to landowners and pacify them; the State and Central government will fulfil the project with their support, he assured.

Stating that this is Central government project and not one for Edappadi Palaniswami, the Chief Minister said that they would not resort to ‘land grabbing’ for the project. After all, these road projects are being done to reduce accidents, fuel consumption and travel time, Palaniswami said.

Tamil Nadu is in the forefront of infrastructure and road development, he remarked. With Salem district making great strides in development, the government is taking the necessary steps to create employment opportunities for the youth, he said. The Chief Minister pointed out that Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had already said a defence industrial corridor will be created in Salem. While it is a Central government project, the State government will act quickly to ensure it is established at the earliest for the benefit of the youth, he assured.

Defence corridor

The CM pointed out that Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said a defence industrial corridor would be set up in Salem. The State would extend all help to realise it, he said