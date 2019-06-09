Home States Tamil Nadu

Arcot Prince brings people of different faiths together

The songs included the music compositions of A R Rahman.

Published: 09th June 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Banwarilal Purohit (second from left) and Prince Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali (left) at the Eid banquet on Saturday | Dabadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, organized an Eid banquet at his residence, Amir Mahal, here on Saturday. About 10 artists performed Sufi music and entertained the 200 strong audience. The artists comprised people from all faiths. The songs included the music compositions of A R Rahman.

“Be united in your minds,” said Governor Banwarilal Purohit, adding that India is a land of unity and diversity and is bound to people of all places.

”Bharat that is India, has given solace to all,” he said.”The concept of Sufi music, being from Islamic culture, performed by people of various faiths, shows the strength of communal harmony and peace in the county. Music brings people of different cultures together,” said Dewan to Prince of Arcot, Nawabzada Mohammed Asia Ali. 

Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Minister Dr C Vijaya Bhaskar and dignitaries attended the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp