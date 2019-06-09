Arcot Prince brings people of different faiths together

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, organized an Eid banquet at his residence, Amir Mahal, here on Saturday. About 10 artists performed Sufi music and entertained the 200 strong audience. The artists comprised people from all faiths. The songs included the music compositions of A R Rahman.

“Be united in your minds,” said Governor Banwarilal Purohit, adding that India is a land of unity and diversity and is bound to people of all places.

”Bharat that is India, has given solace to all,” he said.”The concept of Sufi music, being from Islamic culture, performed by people of various faiths, shows the strength of communal harmony and peace in the county. Music brings people of different cultures together,” said Dewan to Prince of Arcot, Nawabzada Mohammed Asia Ali.



Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Minister Dr C Vijaya Bhaskar and dignitaries attended the event.