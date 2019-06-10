Home States Tamil Nadu

Create awareness among doctors on evidence collection

S Vimala, a retired judge of Madras High Court  chaired the panel discussion.

Published: 10th June 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 06:32 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a two-day conference on Crimes Against Women and Children, which concluded here on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Medico-Legal Society has recommended to the State to spread awareness among doctors on evidence collection and documentation of sexual offence cases.
The 5th National Conference of Indian Medico Legal and Ethics Association was organised by the society in association with State Health Department, UNICEF and police wing for Crimes Against Women and Children.

Speaking on the sidelines, P Sampath Kumar, president, Tamil Nadu Medico-Legal Society said, “Now, only those doctors working in medical colleges have awareness on documentation and evidence collection of sexual offences. So, we will recommend the government organise awareness programmes in every district headquarters hospitals, Primary Health Centre and private hospitals and clinics.
“Another important recommendation is that, advocates should not ask unnecessary questions to  doctors who depose. Since some of the defence counsel ask these kind of questions, many doctors especially women are hesitant to go to courts now,” he said.

Forensic department experts also requested the government to set up One Stop Centre in every district to take care of women for immediate emergency, medico-legal and psychological counselling support. “We will draft the recommendations and send them to government in a week, the president said. 
The Tamil Nadu Medico-Legal Society also prepared a pamphlet detailing important provisions of POCSO) Act. Director of Medical Education A Edwin Joe said, “Doctors in all government hospitals will be instructed to stick these pamphlets, casualties and other areas so that they can refer to the provisions when they get doubt while collecting or documenting evidence.”

