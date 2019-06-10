Priority is to solve water crisis: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami  to officials 

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami met with officials from all government departments to review the progress of the schemes put in place in the district, on Sunday. Palaniswami also received petitions from the public at his residence in Nedunchalai Nagar.

Meeting with officials in Hasthampatti, he instructed them to provide basic amenities to everyone in the district.

Drinking water demands were to be given preference and solved at the earliest.

Officials were directed to ensure that people residing in cities and villages are receiving uninterrupted water supply. All overhead water tanks should be cleaned and maintained in a hygienic manner, the chief minister said.

Road facility, power supply and ration products were also to be provided as per demand.

Earlier, Palaniswami received petitions from the public and instructed the officials concerned to take action on them without delay.

Collector Rohini Ramdas Bhajibhakare, District Revenue Officer (DRO) R Diwakar and Project Director (Rural Development) N Arul Jothi participated in the meeting.

MLAs S Semmalai, G Venkatachalam, A B Sakthivel, P Manonmani, S Raja, S Vettrivel, R M Chinnathambi and K Chitra were also present during the chief minister’s meeting. Later in the evening, the chief minister left for Coimbatore by road.