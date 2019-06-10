Home States Tamil Nadu

Priority is to solve water crisis: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami  to officials 

Meeting with officials in Hasthampatti, he instructed them to provide basic amenities to everyone in the district. 

Published: 10th June 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami met with officials from all government departments to review the progress of the schemes put in place in the district, on Sunday. Palaniswami also received petitions from the public at his residence in Nedunchalai Nagar.
Meeting with officials in Hasthampatti, he instructed them to provide basic amenities to everyone in the district. 

Drinking water demands were to be given preference and solved at the earliest. 
Officials were directed to ensure that people residing in cities and villages are receiving uninterrupted water supply. All overhead water tanks should be cleaned and maintained in a hygienic manner, the chief minister said.

Road facility, power supply and ration products were also to be provided as per demand.
Earlier, Palaniswami received petitions from the public and instructed the officials concerned to take action on them without delay.

Collector Rohini Ramdas Bhajibhakare, District Revenue Officer (DRO) R Diwakar and Project Director (Rural Development) N Arul Jothi participated in the meeting. 

MLAs S Semmalai, G Venkatachalam, A B Sakthivel, P Manonmani, S Raja, S Vettrivel, R M Chinnathambi and K Chitra were also present during the chief minister’s meeting. Later in the evening, the chief minister left for Coimbatore by road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp