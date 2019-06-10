Ties with BJP caused AIADMK's poll debacle: Minister

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The AIADMK’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections was due to its alliance with the BJP, said party leader and Minister for Law C Ve Shanmugam, here on Sunday.

The minister was speaking to media persons after inspecting the construction of a new law college here.

“People still support the AIADMK. About 1.5 lakh votes of the minorities and Dalit communities were lost due to the BJP alliance. It was the alliance that caused us the debacle. That helped the opposition parties get those votes easily. However, the party functionaries are intact and are working on the ground to gain the support of the people. The party is run by the cadre, not by any individual power,” Shanmugam said.

He said the AIADMK failure did not mean that the people were in support of the DMK. “DMK is a party with changing ideology. The people wanted to overthrow the BJP which is why they voted for the DMK,” the minister said.

The construction of the law college, being carried out at a cost of `60 crore, is nearing completion.

Officials said that the institute will start functioning soon.