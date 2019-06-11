Discussion on infra projects funding today in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The director general of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Ramesh Subramaniam along with Housing Secretary S Krishnan will be sharing their experiences on funding of infrastructure projects from external agencies. The event ‘Multilateralism For Global Development and Sustainability’ organised by Chennai International Centre on Tuesday, will deliberate on how developing countries plan and access funding for infrastructure projects from external agencies.

Interestingly, the ADB has supported the preparation of a Master Plan for the Chennai–Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor. As per the ADB report, the first phase of the Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor will have Madurai-Virudhnagar-Dindigul-Theni (MDVT) and Thoothkudi-Tirunelveli nodes. The investment estimate for the identified projects for Thoothkudi-Tirunelveli node and MDVT, are $6.22 billion and $7.91 billion, respectively.