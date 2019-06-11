Girl shocked as father announces her ‘death’ for marrying Dalit man

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Some banners that appeared in a village near Ambur on Monday morning have once again brought to light the unending caste divisions that rattle the State. The banners were allegedly put up by the father of a college-going girl, informing the villagers that his daughter died on the previous day and her cremation would be conducted in the afternoon. The banners stood out for one reason: The girl was very much alive. The man, a high caste-Hindu, reportedly decided to ‘end’ his daughter’s life after she married a youth from the same village against his wishes.

The incident happened in Kupparajapalayam near Ambur where the banners have created anguish among several residents. Sources said Saravanan was vehemently opposed to his daughter Archana marrying K Manikandan, 22, as the latter’s mother was a Dalit. Sources added that Manikandan was a graduate while Archana was pursuing graduation.

As the young couple faced opposition from the relatives of the girl, they had approached the local police station seeking protection. “Saravanan cursed Archana at the police station when he was called for inquiries in connection with the couple’s complaint,” said a source in the village.

Amid strong opposition from the girl’s family and relatives, the couple got married in the last week. While so, on Monday morning, the villagers saw the banners allegedly put up by Saravanan and his relatives, announcing the funeral of Archana. The banners read: “S Archana, daughter of Saravanan and Ivarani, passed away at 2 pm on June 9, and her burial will be held at 3.30 pm on June 10 at the village.”Meanwhile, the local police officials said they were inquiring the matter and were yet to decide whether a case could be registered against Saravanan and his relatives.

Stiff opposition from relatives

