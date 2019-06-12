DMK's Radha Ravi, who was suspended for misogynistic remarks, back in AIADMK 

By PTI

CHENNAI: Well-known actor Radha Ravi, who was suspended from the DMK earlier this year over his alleged misogynistic remarks about a popular south Indian actress, joined the AIADMK on Wednesday.

He returned to the ruling party's fold two years after he joined the DMK.

The actor-politician joined the AIADMK after calling on Chief Minister K Palaniswami at his official residence here, a party release said.

Palaniswami is also the AIADMK's joint coordinator.

Ravi, a versatile actor, had courted controversy in March this year after a video purportedly showing him making misogynistic remarks about actress Nayanthara went viral.

His remarks drew condemnation from various quarters, prompting the DMK to suspend him. DMK president M K Stalin had said that his party would not tolerate such indiscipline.

Besides Nayanthara herself, celebrities like Kamal Haasan and Taapsee Pannu had also criticised Ravi's remarks.

He had later expressed regret for his comments. Ravi was elected MLA on an AIADMK ticket in a 2002 bypoll.