Girl kills self after tiff over social media post spills to real world

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A 22-year-old woman committed suicide on Monday afternoon allegedly after an exchange of Facebook comments between her and a man on a picture posted by her led to a confrontation between their families. After the girl died, a 23-year-old youth, who was her relative and supposedly her boyfriend, too committed suicide on the same day.

According to police, N Radhika of Kuruvankuppam near Neyveli, had supposedly uploaded a private picture on her Facebook account and Prem Kumar (20), a resident of the same village, commented on it.

Radhika’s reply to his comment infuriated Kumar, who, along with his parents went to her house and confronted her about using slurs in the comment.

Later, Radhika’s parents scolded her over the incident. Upset over that, she allegedly killed herself.

As the woman was found dead, her relatives, in a fit of rage, attacked Kumar’s house, said the police.

Upon being informed about the chain of incidents and the death of Radhika, Vignesh, a relative of Radhika who had been in a relationship with her, also committed suicide, said the police.

The body of Vignesh, a resident of Bharatipuram in Vadalur, was taken to the government hospital at Kurinjipadi for a postmortem while Radhika’s body was taken to Government General Hospital, Cuddalore. She was a student of a private college here.

Speaking on the incident, district Superintendent of Police P Saravanan said, “We are yet to find out if the picture was posted to Facebook by the woman or her account was hacked.

She committed suicide as her parents scolded her. We have registered a case and further inquiry is on.”

If you are in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the Health department’s helpline that offers counseling or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.