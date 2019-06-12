Nodal officers appointed to help fast-track projects

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first, the State government is appointing deputy secretary rank officials as nodal officers in various departments to fast-track developmental projects seeking Centre’s sanctions and approvals.

A new web portal with Projects and Proposals Monitoring System is being developed and integrated with the Tamil Nadu House web portal in New Delhi. The nodal officers will coordinate and follow up with the Union government on all important projects, proposals and issues pending.

The Department of Environment and Forests has appointed its deputy secretary R Radhakrishnan as the nodal officer. Principal Secretary Shambu Kallolikar has issued the order. Kallolikar told Express that the nodal officers would assist the Principal Resident Commissioner, Officer on Special Duty (Central Grants and Investment Proposals), Tamil Nadu House on a case-by-case basis.