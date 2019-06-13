Frequent tipplers get delicious deals from bar owners building brand name

L Rajagopal By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Now, who does not like a strong customer base with brand loyalty. At a time when special discounts and loyalty points are the order of the day, some TASMAC bars in the city have jumped on to the bandwagon to retain their patrons by offering idly, dosa and pongal among other delicacies.

This offer is valid only for those hardened fans that visit the shops early in the morning and late in the night: both illegal timings, in case you are wondering as government-mandated TASMAC timing is between 12 pm and 10 pm.

Sources claim that some bars remain open between 5 am and 12.30 am. It’s here that the bar owners try to draw patrons by offering combo offer. Needless to say, such outlets often are bursting at the seams with the steady inflow of customers. The delicacies like dosa, idly, upma and the like are kept in a bowl, from where the customers can take generous helpings. Considering the water scarcity that the State is reeling under, some bar owners also provide canned water and plastic cups for free to those thronging the joints during the illegal hours.

The ban on single-use plastic items does not extend during the ‘happy hours’.Manikandan, a customer from Puliakulam, says, “I buy liquor during the illegal hours regularly. Earlier, the combo offer was valid for only late-night purchase. The bars would give leftover sundal, kadalai and chicken. This after shelling out `170 for a quarter against its MRP of `110. However, no side dish was on offer for the early morning purchase. However, some bars have changed this as well, as they now give idly, pongal, dosa etc. I am very happy as now I can have breakfast with my drinks.”

A TASMAC bar owner told Express, “Regular customers are our most valuable visitors. Most of them drink but would not order food owing to lack of money. During mornings, they somehow adjust by sharing side dish from others. Their health is very important for us. We will witness good growth only if they frequent our shops. Hence, considering their health, we implemented a special scheme to provide idly, pongal, dosa during early mornings.”

An official of TASMAC, however, said, “We continuously monitor the activities of the bars and take action against those violating rules. Many FIRs have been filed. Based on complaints, we send our squads, or visit the spot. Running bars during early mornings and late nights is illegal.”