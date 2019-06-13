Guidelines on tobacco-free edu institutions welcomed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu People’s Forum for Tobacco Control welcomed the revised guidelines released by the Union Health Ministry on May 31, World No Tobacco Day.

“The guidelines suggest the utmost importance of Tobacco-Free educational institutions. We welcome the guidelines. The guidelines also prohibit participation of educational institutions in events, receiving prizes or sponsorships hosted by tobacco industries or their subsidiary firms,” said S Cyril Alexander, convener, Tamil Nadu People’s Forum for Tobacco Control.

Cyril further said, it was a good thing that the guidelines suggest tobacco monitor student in each class to successfully implement the guidelines. The guidelines have authorised the heads of the institutions also to collect a fine amount from the violator for a violation of section 6 (b)-sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of the school premises.