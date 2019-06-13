Home States Tamil Nadu

No relief to lecturers in answer sheet tampering case

Therefore, a full-fledged enquiry to cull out the truth is imminent, the Judge opined.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that tampering with answer sheets or erroneous award of marks amounted to crime against society, which may create frustration and doubt about educational system, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court refused to quash charge memos issued to some lecturers for allegedly awarding excess marks to certain students during paper evaluation for Diploma in Teacher Training course.

Justice S M Subramaniam passed the order while disposing of the petitions filed by nearly 10 lecturers working in District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), challenging the charge memos issued to them by the institute in view of the above allegations.

The judge observed, “Procedural transparency and trustworthiness in the educational system depend on various aspects, including the correct evaluation of answer sheets. No student should feel that their answer sheets were improperly evaluated.”

Madras High Court

