Opparis, candle light vigils make it a day of grief

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Staring at yet another kuruvai loss, farmers across the tail-end delta organised candlelight vigil and sang elegies (oppari) on Wednesday. Farmers in Kilvelur, in the southern part of the district, lit candles in front of regulator shutters.

“The formation of Cauvery Water Management authority and its recent orders gave hope to farmers in Vennaru region of raising kuruvai crops after eight years. But it is turning out to be yet another year of misery. We are unhappy with the Karnataka which failed to keep its promise made at a meeting in New Delhi and then going back on its word,” said ‘Cauvery’ V Dhanbalan of the Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.

The farmers also condemned Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda who they said had been proactive in moving approvals for building a dam in Mekadatu.

Candlelight processions were also conducted in front of vitiated and unopened shutters of regulator dams in Madapuram near Thirukkuvalai. Women farmers, homemakers from agricultural families and farm labourers circled the men and danced to a ‘Kummi ‘ song downstream of the shutters and also sang an ‘Oppari’ over their misery.

“Our men and women are forced to migrate to jobs like working in hotels and industries. This year has been no different,” said R Muthu, a farmer from Madapuram.

In Tiruchy, farmers leader P Ayyakannu and his supporters partially buried themselves in the Cauvery riverbed to urge the government to act swiftly and ensure release of water from Karnataka.

‘Pay Rs 20,000 per acre of lost kuruvai crop’

Thanjavur: Members of the Federation of the South Indian Farmers Associations on Wednesday staged a protest inside the dry Kallanai condemning the Union and State governments in not ensuring water for kuruvai season. The protestors demanded compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to those who completely lost kuruvai crop and Rs 10,000 per family of farm workers who lost livelihood.