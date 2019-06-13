Home States Tamil Nadu

Opparis, candle light vigils make it a day of grief

The farmers also condemned Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda who they said had been proactive in moving approvals for building a dam in Mekadatu.

Published: 13th June 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

A group of farmers in Kilvelur singing oppari to mark what they called death of the kuruvai crop | Express

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Staring at yet another kuruvai loss, farmers across the tail-end delta organised candlelight vigil and sang elegies (oppari) on Wednesday. Farmers in Kilvelur, in the southern part of the district, lit candles in front of regulator shutters.

“The formation of Cauvery Water Management authority and its recent orders gave hope to farmers in Vennaru region of raising kuruvai crops after eight years. But it is turning out to be yet another year of misery. We are unhappy with the Karnataka which failed to keep its promise made at a meeting in New Delhi and then going back on its word,” said ‘Cauvery’ V Dhanbalan of the Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.

The farmers also condemned Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda who they said had been proactive in moving approvals for building a dam in Mekadatu.

Candlelight processions were also conducted in front of vitiated and unopened shutters of regulator dams in Madapuram near Thirukkuvalai. Women farmers, homemakers from agricultural families and farm labourers circled the men and danced to a ‘Kummi ‘ song downstream of the shutters and also sang an ‘Oppari’  over their misery.

“Our men and women are forced to migrate to jobs like working in hotels and industries. This year has been no different,” said R Muthu, a farmer from Madapuram.

In Tiruchy, farmers leader P Ayyakannu and his supporters partially buried themselves in the Cauvery riverbed to urge the government to act swiftly and ensure release of water from Karnataka.

‘Pay Rs 20,000 per acre of lost kuruvai crop’

Thanjavur: Members of the Federation of the South Indian Farmers Associations on Wednesday staged a protest inside the dry Kallanai condemning the Union and State governments in not ensuring water for kuruvai season. The protestors demanded compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to those who completely lost kuruvai crop and Rs 10,000 per family of farm workers who lost livelihood.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
kuruvai Cauvery Water Management

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing and first look of Samsung Galaxy M40
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp