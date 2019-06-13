Pa Ranjith files anticipatory bail plea in defamatory case

MADURAI: Director Pa Ranjith has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him for his alleged controversial remarks against King Raja Raja Chola. Ranjith claimed that his statements were quoted from various books authored by noted personalities.
