Announce kuruvai aid, farmers appeal to CM Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was in the city on Thursday to attend the wedding reception of the son of AIADMK’s Rajya Sabha member T Rathinavel.

Farmers’ leader Puliyur Nagarajan submitted a petition to the Chief Minister to announce special financial package and support farmers who would like to take kuruvai paddy cultivation to buy pipes for borewells, fertilisers and other inputs.

During the event, eight functionaries of AMMK including Meenkadai PM Sulaiman from the party’s Fishers Wing secretary and S Dilsath Begum, former corporation councillor-joined AIADMK.