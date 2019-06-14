Home States Tamil Nadu

Announce kuruvai aid, farmers appeal to CM Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was in the city on Thursday to attend the wedding reception of the son of AIADMK’s Rajya Sabha member T Rathinavel.

Published: 14th June 2019 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the wedding of Rajya Sabha member T Rathinavel’s son R Suresh kumar and G Mahalakshmi in Tiruchy on Thursday | MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was in the city on Thursday to attend the wedding reception of the son of AIADMK’s Rajya Sabha member T Rathinavel.

Farmers’ leader Puliyur Nagarajan submitted a petition to the Chief Minister to announce special financial package and support farmers who would like to take kuruvai paddy cultivation to buy pipes for borewells, fertilisers and other inputs.

During the event, eight functionaries of AMMK including Meenkadai PM Sulaiman from the party’s Fishers Wing secretary and S Dilsath Begum, former corporation councillor-joined AIADMK.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami kuruvai Tamil Nadu farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp