Arrears force EB to cut power supply to BSNL tower

TIRUCHY: BSNL users across Tiruchy district reported mobile network issues on Tuesday. This was after TANGEDCO disconnected power supply to a tower in Aniyappur near Manapparai allegedly over arrears. Sources said the public sector telecom major had not paid electricity bills for the last six months.

“We informed workers to not cut power supply to others towers as it is the major network used in all government offices and one of the biggest used by the public,” said a TANGEDCO official.

According to TANGEDCO officials in Aniyappur, BSNL owes Rs 20,972. Similarly, the outstanding amount for different towers in Manapparai total around Rs 4.7 lakh, while in Marungapuri range, it is about Rs 4.5 lakh.

BSNL authorities stated the non-arrival of funds from the Centre was the major reason for default. Santhi, superintendent engineer, TANGEDCO said, “We have been told that the dues will be cleared before June 30. We will continue supplying power as we do not want to disrupt the network.”