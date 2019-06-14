Home States Tamil Nadu

PMK seeks immediate release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

Ramadoss said despite the recent judgment of the SC, it was very difficult to comprehend the rationale behind the governor’s indecisiveness in the issue regarding the release of the seven Tamils.

Published: 14th June 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Pattali Makkal Katchi chief S Ramadoss (File Photo | EPS)

Pattali Makkal Katchi chief S Ramadoss

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Thursday wrote to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, urging him to order the release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case immediately as they have spent more than 28 years in prison.

“The Tamil Nadu Cabinet, on September 9 last, recommended their release, exercising the power given under Article 161, to the Governor. It is sad that no decision had been taken yet, upon the above-said recommendation till today, even after 276 days,” he said in his letter to the governor.

Banwarilal Purohit S Ramadoss PMK Rajiv Gandhi assassination

