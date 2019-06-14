Pon Radhakrishnan taunts DMK MPs on loan waiver promise

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan on Thursday said the 37 newly elected MPs should fulfil their poll promise of farm and education loan waiver even by selling their own assets. Addressing reporters at Tiruchy airport,

Radhakrishnan said, “If they do not fulfil their poll promises, it means they are continuing politics in the same manner they won during the 1967 election. Back then, they promised three measures of rice and in the end said, punish us if we do not offer at least one measure. At the time, people failed to punish them, but if they repeat the mistake now, I believe they will punish them for sure.”

Commenting about the water problem persisting in the State, the BJP leader said, “I am not saying a water problem does not exist, it surely needs to be addressed. But it is not a problem of one party, it is an issue of parties which ruled for over 50 years and everyone is answerable in this.”

On Karnataka failing to release Cauvery water for eight consecutive years, Radhakrishnan said, “The Central government will do what it has to do on the matter. But what is the responsibility of the 37 newly elected MPs? They should make sure they go to Karnataka and convince their alliance party to send water to our State.”

The BJP leader was in the city along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to attend the wedding of Vaishali, daughter of Capt R Tamil Selvan, Sion Koliwada MLA in Mumbai.