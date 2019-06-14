Home States Tamil Nadu

Pon Radhakrishnan taunts DMK MPs on loan waiver promise

The BJP leader was in the city along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to attend the wedding of Vaishali, daughter of Capt R Tamil Selvan, Sion Koliwada MLA in Mumbai.

Published: 14th June 2019 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency: Pon Radhakrishnan

Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency: Pon Radhakrishnan (BJP)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan on Thursday said the 37 newly elected MPs should fulfil their poll promise of farm and education loan waiver even by selling their own assets. Addressing reporters at Tiruchy airport,

Radhakrishnan said, “If they do not fulfil their poll promises, it means they are continuing politics in the same manner they won during the 1967 election. Back then, they promised three measures of rice and in the end said, punish us if we do not offer at least one measure. At the time, people failed to punish them, but if they repeat the mistake now, I believe they will punish them for sure.”

Commenting about the water problem persisting in the State, the BJP leader said, “I am not saying a water problem does not exist, it surely needs to be addressed. But it is not a problem of one party, it is an issue of parties which ruled for over 50 years and everyone is answerable in this.”

On Karnataka failing to release Cauvery water for eight consecutive years, Radhakrishnan said, “The Central government will do what it has to do on the matter. But what is the responsibility of the 37 newly elected MPs? They should make sure they go to Karnataka and convince their alliance party to send water to our State.”

The BJP leader was in the city along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to attend the wedding of Vaishali, daughter of Capt R Tamil Selvan, Sion Koliwada MLA in Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pon Radhakrishnan waiver promise DMK Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp