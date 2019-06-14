Home States Tamil Nadu

TNPSC question irks Madras HC judge

Holding that such irregularities and anomalies could not be allowed to be crept in such an important exam, the judge posted the matter to June 17.

Published: 14th June 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: What is judicial activism? This is one of the questions raised in the objective type test conducted recently by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for selection of candidates for Group-I posts.

Wondering as to how a candidate appearing for the exam can answer the question in a short form, along with many other such questions, an irked Justice V Parthiban of the Madras High Court directed the TNPSC to submit its reply by Monday (June 17).

The judge was hearing a writ petition from S Vignesh of West Mambalam, who wrote the preliminary exam, but was not selected for the next exam, alleging utter confusion in setting the questions raised by the Commission.  Holding that such irregularities and anomalies could not be allowed to have crept in such an important exam, the judge posted the matter to June 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNPSC Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp