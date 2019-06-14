TNPSC question irks Madras HC judge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: What is judicial activism? This is one of the questions raised in the objective type test conducted recently by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for selection of candidates for Group-I posts.

Wondering as to how a candidate appearing for the exam can answer the question in a short form, along with many other such questions, an irked Justice V Parthiban of the Madras High Court directed the TNPSC to submit its reply by Monday (June 17).

The judge was hearing a writ petition from S Vignesh of West Mambalam, who wrote the preliminary exam, but was not selected for the next exam, alleging utter confusion in setting the questions raised by the Commission. Holding that such irregularities and anomalies could not be allowed to have crept in such an important exam, the judge posted the matter to June 17.