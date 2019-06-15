Home States Tamil Nadu

30% surge in SASTRA applications

A total of over 22,000 students, 30% more than previous year, from various states have registered for admission to over 1,800 seats in various engineering disciplines.

Published: 15th June 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The rank list for admission to various engineering programmes offered by SASTRA Deemed University was released on June 14. In Stream 1 (70% of seats based on JEE Main & +2 marks) Govardhan Sai Srinivas of Hyderabad, secured the 1st rank in the All India Category with a combined score of 99.3235 and in Stream 2 (30% seats based on +2 marks), Madhupu Harika of  Telangana with a percentile of 99.7984 secured the 1st rank. Prateek Ranjan Mitra of Chennai secured the 1st rank in the TN Category under Stream 1 & 2 for his +2 score of 493 and JEE Main percentile of 99.357. SASTRA is the only deemed university using the JEE-Main Scores and Plus Two aggregate together for its admission process without conducting its own entrance exams. The detailed rank list is available at www.sastra.edu. The merit based transparent counselling for admissions for engineering will be held between June 20 & 23. Counselling letters can be downloaded from the university website. A total of over 22,000 students, 30% more than previous year, from various states have registered for admission to over 1,800 seats in
various engineering disciplines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SASTRA Deemed University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp