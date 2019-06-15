30% surge in SASTRA applications

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The rank list for admission to various engineering programmes offered by SASTRA Deemed University was released on June 14. In Stream 1 (70% of seats based on JEE Main & +2 marks) Govardhan Sai Srinivas of Hyderabad, secured the 1st rank in the All India Category with a combined score of 99.3235 and in Stream 2 (30% seats based on +2 marks), Madhupu Harika of Telangana with a percentile of 99.7984 secured the 1st rank. Prateek Ranjan Mitra of Chennai secured the 1st rank in the TN Category under Stream 1 & 2 for his +2 score of 493 and JEE Main percentile of 99.357. SASTRA is the only deemed university using the JEE-Main Scores and Plus Two aggregate together for its admission process without conducting its own entrance exams. The detailed rank list is available at www.sastra.edu. The merit based transparent counselling for admissions for engineering will be held between June 20 & 23. Counselling letters can be downloaded from the university website. A total of over 22,000 students, 30% more than previous year, from various states have registered for admission to over 1,800 seats in

various engineering disciplines.