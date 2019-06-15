Home States Tamil Nadu

NIA summons four, arrest one suspect in IS Coimbatore module case

According to official sources, the NIA conducted raids at seven locations belonging to six peoples and later arrested Mohammed Azarudeen (32) on Wednesday.

Published: 15th June 2019 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

ISIS terrorists

Image used for representational purposes only for IS

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: On the third day of IS Coimbatore module case investigation, National Investigation Agency (NIA) summoned four persons, who are reportedly believed to be IS sympathisers.

Of them, three appeared at Kochi NIA office and one at the Race Course office in Coimbatore branch office, the officials said.

Apart from this, on Friday the NIA arrested one of the suspect, who was booked on Wednesday.

A team of NIA sleuths took five persons for questioning from the surroundings of Ukkadam on Thursday evening, based on the confession of one of the suspects arrested earlier. Of them, one was released after questioning and the others were summoned.  

According to official sources, the NIA conducted raids at seven locations belonging to six peoples and later arrested Mohammed Azarudeen (32) on Wednesday. Though others – Akram Sindhaa (26), Y Shiek Hidayathullah (38) M Abubacker (29), A Sadham Hussain (26), and Ibrahim @ Shahin Shah (28) – were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they were not arrested on that day. On Thursday, Azharudheen was produced before the NIA special court in Kochi.

On Friday, based on the information received about Hidayathullah’s pro-IS activities, he was arrested. Scrutiny of documents that were seized from his house revealed that he was associated with a proscribed terrorist organisation, Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) as well, the NIA said in a release.

He will be produced before the Special Court for NIA Cases at Ernakulam and his custody would be sought, the release added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IS Coimbatore module ISIS NIA Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp