NIA summons four, arrest one suspect in IS Coimbatore module case

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: On the third day of IS Coimbatore module case investigation, National Investigation Agency (NIA) summoned four persons, who are reportedly believed to be IS sympathisers.

Of them, three appeared at Kochi NIA office and one at the Race Course office in Coimbatore branch office, the officials said.

Apart from this, on Friday the NIA arrested one of the suspect, who was booked on Wednesday.

A team of NIA sleuths took five persons for questioning from the surroundings of Ukkadam on Thursday evening, based on the confession of one of the suspects arrested earlier. Of them, one was released after questioning and the others were summoned.

According to official sources, the NIA conducted raids at seven locations belonging to six peoples and later arrested Mohammed Azarudeen (32) on Wednesday. Though others – Akram Sindhaa (26), Y Shiek Hidayathullah (38) M Abubacker (29), A Sadham Hussain (26), and Ibrahim @ Shahin Shah (28) – were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they were not arrested on that day. On Thursday, Azharudheen was produced before the NIA special court in Kochi.

On Friday, based on the information received about Hidayathullah’s pro-IS activities, he was arrested. Scrutiny of documents that were seized from his house revealed that he was associated with a proscribed terrorist organisation, Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) as well, the NIA said in a release.

He will be produced before the Special Court for NIA Cases at Ernakulam and his custody would be sought, the release added.