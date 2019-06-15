Rs 500 crore earmarked for kudimaramathu scheme

Home States Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 499.69 crore for the ‘kudimaramathu’ scheme in the current fiscal year.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 499.69 crore for the ‘kudimaramathu’ scheme in the current fiscal year. The ancient system, which was revived in Kancheepuram district in 2017, has been implemented across the State for the past two years. For this year, there is a five-fold increase in funds since the year of revival.

The scheme will be implemented in 29 districts and 1,829 works executed.The State has been divided into four zones and the allocation of work and funds for each zone is as follows: Chennai (227 works - Rs 93 crore), Tiruchy (543 works - Rs 109.40 crore), Madurai (681 works - Rs 230 crore) and Coimbatore (328 works - Rs 668.40 crore).  

During 2016-17, Rs 100 crore was allocated and 1,519 works were implemented across the State. In 2017-18, 2,065 works were implemented at the cost of Rs 331.68 crore and in 2017-18, Rs 331.68 crore was sanctioned for executing 1,511 works.

The works planned this year include strengthening of tank bunds, desilting of supply channels, repair of sluices and shutters, etc. The works will be executed on nomination basis by the farmers organisations/councils/ayacutdars/user associations.

kudimaramathu scheme

