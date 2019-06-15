Home States Tamil Nadu

Vikravandi DMK MLA Radhamani passes away

Dies of cancer at Jipmer in Puducherry; Stalin pays homage; strength of DMK legislators in assembly comes down to 100

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: K Radhamani (69), the MLA of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam from Vikravandi constituency, died on Friday at Jipmer hospital, Puducherry. He had been serving as the MLA of Vikravandi since 2016, after winning the elections from the constituency for the first time.

Radhamani, a bachelor, was suffering from cancer for some time and was admitted to Jipmer some days ago. The DMK MLA breathed his last at 4 am. DMK president M K Stalin paid homage to the MLA at the hospital where the body was kept for his arrival.

Former Union minister A Raja, party Lok Sabha member R Rasa, former ministers Ponmudi,  K Paneerselvam, A V Velu were among others who paid homage to the leader. Later, the body was taken to his native Vikravandi for funeral.

Stalin later  left here for Tiruchirappally to pay homage to former Ariyalur DMK MP Sivasubramanian who passed away on Friday.

Radhamani defeated the AIADMK candidate in Vikravandi to win the elections by a margin of 7,000 votes.

He joined the DMK when he was 19 years old and had been serving the party since. Following his demise, the strength of the DMK in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly has come down to 100.

